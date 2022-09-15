Mantse Ankrah royal family ends six years of conflict to bury Afiaman Manye

Dr Mark Ankrah, Acting Head of the Mantse Ankrah royal family with other members of the family

Acting Family Head of the renowned Mantse Ankrah Royal family, Dr. Mark Ankrah has successfully led their two feuding chiefs, Nii Amu Dei of the Kpakpo Oti section and Nii Afia III of the Mantse Ankrah royal family to smoke the peace pipe, paving way for a befitting burial of Manye Naa Afia I, Queen-mother of Afiaman.

The impasse which, existed for the past six years among other challenges prevented the burial of Manye Naa Afia I.



The refreshingly beautiful event held on Thursday, September 8 at Afiaman, near Amasaman after peace was restored, was attended by the reconciled parties and elders of all the three sections of the Mantse Ankrah royal family; Ankrah section, Ayi section, and Okantah section.

Also in attendance were members of the Council of Elders of Mantse Ankrah royal family, members of Quansah Solomon family and the Kaneshie Mantse, Nii Nikoi Ashalley I.



With this sterling leadership, Dr Mark Ankrah has demonstrated, many believe he is capable of uniting the royal family to obtain its traditional and other developmental objectives.