Many Ghanaians forget we’ve achieved a lot in spite of challenges - Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said that in spite of the ongoing global economic crisis, which has had a devastating effect on the Ghanaian economy in the past two-and-half years, the Akufo-Addo government has chalked many remarkable successes in many sectors.

Speaking at the centenary anniversary launch of Accra Senior High School, Dr Bawumua said the economic challenges the country is facing are a result of the overall global economic crisis, resulting from the combined effects of the covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine among other factors.



"In spite of the economic challenges, which are as a result of factors including covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, many people turn to forget the many good things our government has done, which are making a significant impact," Dr Bawumia said.



"We have achieved many significant things, which are firsts in the history of our country," he added.



Dr Bawumia listed a number of policies and interventions the government has successfully achieved in different sectors since assuming office in 2017.



On education, Dr Bawumia said the government recognises the significance of an educated population and its continuous investment in the sector, especially Free SHS, which, he noted is making a significant impact in many homes despite the challenges.



"So far so good; the Free SHS and the Free TVET are benefitting tens and thousands of many Ghanaian young children and alleviating the burdens of families," Dr Bawumia said.

"As a result of Free SHS, more girls have enrolled and there is now significant gender parity in the enrolment of Free SHS."



Dr Bawumia also listed a number of infrastructure projects by the government, including the expansion of infrastructure in the education and road sectors.



On policies and interventions, Dr Bawumia stressed that in spite of the challenges, the government has rolled out a number of them, which he said, are "firsts in the history of our country."



They included: the government's free water and electricity to Ghanaians during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic; the establishment of over 100 factories under 1D1F; delivery of essential medical supplies to remote areas through drones; NHIS covering the cost of children with cancer; investment and focus on digitisation, which has ensured the issuance of the Ghana card to over 16 million Ghanaians; mobile money interoperability, e-pharmacy, expansion of Ghanaians with tax identification numbers from 4% to over 80%; as well as digitisation of government services such as the DVLA, passports, paperless system at the ports, among many others.



While assuring of the government's resolve to turn things around and make life easier for Ghanaians, Dr Bawumia also urged the citizens to rally behind the government, as it delivers on its core mandate of preparing our future leaders better for a prosperous Ghana.



ACCRA HIGH @100

Accra High School is the first senior secondary school to be established in the Eastern Province of the Gold Coast (now Greater Accra and Eastern Regions), and on the occasion of its centenary anniversary, Dr Bawumia paid glowing tribute to the founders of the school for their vision, as well as to the school itself, for the significant contributions it has made to education in the country.



"Permit me to pay a glowing tribute to the founder of this school, Late Rev. James Thomas Roberts, his able assistants namely Barrister J. A Glover Addo, Dr E.V Nanka Bruce and John Buckman, and all who worked tirelessly to assist him to establish this school," Dr Bawumia said.



Dr Bawumia also extended appreciation to past heads of the school, as well as tutors and staff, who "in one way or the other, have contributed meaningfully to the success of Accra High School."



"I know you have produced many distinguished and outstanding students and also contributed immensely to education in the country."



