Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong

A Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has revealed that there are several leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who pretent to admire President Nana Akufo-Addo but secretly despise him.

Mr Agyepong, who stopped short of mentioning specific names, further disclosed that these stalwarts cannot tell the President to his face that they do not like him but rather during private interactions with him (Agyepong), they share their open dislike for the President.



"We have to protect ourselves, protect the party. I have been a Press Secretary to a President (John Agyekum Kuffuor) for close to 6 years. I will die with the secrets in my head because the leaders pretending to love President Akufo-Addo, they know that I know that a lot of them it is not correct...They come and talk to me. I know what they say. There are people I've gone to their houses, they know what they've said to me about the President. There are a lot of things that one has to go to the grave with," he revealed.



Speaking on a wide-range of issues in an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" on Friday, July 1, 2022, Mr Agyei Agyepong expressed deep bitter feelings about how the party has treated him over the years.



After seven (7) years since he was suspended and restored by the party, he has today set the records straight on whether or not he was guilty of the offences brought against him.



Kwabena Agyepong was suspended in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.

His suspension was lifted in 2021 after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the lifting of the suspension restored him as a member of the party’s NEC, Steering Committee and the National Council according to the party’s constitution.



An emotionally charged Mr Agyepong was emphatic that he was never at fault but rather some big wigs smeared his reputation so he can lose his position as General Secretary.



According to him, the allegations that were leveled against him, for which became grounds for his suspension, were pure lies which the NPP members and supporters and a section of the Ghanaian populace were made to believe in order for his detractors to succeed in their mission.



He stated that he never caused any confusion in the NPP during his time as General Secretary, stressing there is no way he would have done anything to ruin the fortunes of the party because he is a devout leading member of the party and also played an instrumental role in the candidature of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic.



To him, "those who wanted to benefit from my absence, they are the ones responsible for the confusion they caused in the party".

The One-time Director of Communications at the Presidency, also refuted claims that former President John Mahama's brother, Ibrahim Mahama gifted him a Land Cruiser, a story that was run by his adversaries to bait the NPP masses into believing he was working against Nana Addo and the party's fortunes.



"There was no confusion. It was a collaborative attempt to cause instability and heap it on us", he emphasized.



