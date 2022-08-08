Many of my ministers have done outstanding work - Akufo-Addo shoots down calls for reshuffle

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that he is currently impressed with the work of his appointees hence there will not be a reshuffle anytime soon.

According to him, their output has been considerable and outstanding and that is what he looks out for in his appointees.



Speaking on North Star radio in Tamale he said,



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.



“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” ciitnewsroom quoted Akufo-Addo as having said.



He also suggested that calls for a reshuffle are being inspired by the NDC who are seeking to undermine the peace in the county.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



In recent times, government has had to take quite a number of steps to alleviate the economic challenges facing the country and citizens.



Inflation is on the rise, translating to high food prices, hikes in petroleum products prices, and generally high living standards and cost of living.



Whilst it is evident there is an economic crunch, government has more often than not, attributed the economic woes in the country to the ripple effects of COVID-19 and the recent Russian-Ukraine war.



Some government officials who have tried to offer some explanations to citizens including the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta have indicated that it is not an issue that is peculiar only to Ghana but a global problem.

And as part of efforts to help the situation, government has reduced salaries of appointees and urged citizens to be more patient as they try to resolve the problems.



Most recently, government went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout program aimed at supporting the country’s finances. But amidst all these, many including some New Patriotic Party groups have called for a reshuffle of government’s ministers.



These calls mostly are with justifications that new people with new ideas on how to improve the country’s current state will introduce some solutions.



Others are indicating that a reshuffle will boot out ministers who are underperforming thereby reduce the number of ministers and the translating cost on the nation’s coffers.



But Akufo-Addo has said he has no strong reasons to heed the call for reshuffle.