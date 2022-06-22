Many passengers in critical condition after head-on collision involving bus and truck at Nkawkaw

The accident occurred around 9:00pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Many passengers are battling for their lives after a head-on collision between a commercial bus carrying passengers and an articulated truck.

The accident occurred around 9:00pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Oframase near the Nkawkaw stretch of Accra to Kumasi Highways in the Eastern region.



According to an eyewitness, both vehicles upon approaching a stationary Rhino truck carrying charcoal in the middle of the road attempted to pass without observing oncoming traffic hence the head-on collision.



An eyewitness who spoke to Agoo news just after the accident said the occupants of the bus particularly those in front seats were seriously injured.



He said the Police arrived at the scene a few minutes later to extricate and rescue the victims to Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

In a related development, some 22 passengers were also injured in a near-fatal accident that occurred the same day at about 12:15 pm at Densuso near Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway.



The accident involved a sprinter bus from Accra to Kumasi with registration number AC 435 -20.



The Sprinter bus burst a tyre while speeding hence the driver lost control of the steering wheel and crashed.



Some 22 injured people including the driver and children were sent to the Suhum government hospital for treatment.