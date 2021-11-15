Many stranded as trotro drivers strike over poor roads at Abokobi

Stranded workers at Abokobi

Source: 3newsonline

Commercial drivers who ply the Oyarifa-Abokobi road to various parts of the Greater Accra Region have embarked on a sit-down strike over the poor state of that road.

According to the protesting drivers, plying the road has left many of them sick with waist pains while they expend their income on maintenance of their vehicles.



They have, therefore, served notice the sit-down strike will be staged for one week.



Some passengers affected by the action were of firm belief that it could pay off.



“I think the road here has been bad for a while so what they are doing it will affect us for today but in the long run they are trying to draw awareness and situation to this,” one said.



“I can’t really complain much. If it’s only for today, that is okay.”

A member of the protesting drivers said all complaints to leadership over the poor state of the road have fallen on deaf ears.



“We decided on this demonstration for the government to address our concerns especially finishing the road project.”



He said they number close to 300 with some transporting passengers of various professions to Osu, Kaneshie, Accra and Haatso, among others.



He said each day will see the strike end at 11:00am until they hear from government.