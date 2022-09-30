Manya Jorpanya celebrates unprecedented developments during annual Ngmayem festival

Chiefs at the Ngmayem Festival

The Chiefs and people of Jorpanya in the Shai Osudoku Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region have celebrated this year's Ngmayem Festival to mark the end of a period of famine and the struggles their forebears faced after migrating from Israel.

The event which coincided with the 24th anniversary of the installation of Divisional Chief of Jorpanya, Dr. Nene Tei-Djahene Korabo IV, as Manya Matse and Snr Asafoatse of the Shai State, saw in attendance many notable personalities.



This year's theme, 'Upholding our cultural values after the COVID-19 pandemic," depicted the resolve of the chiefs and people to work for development while upholding the values of their communities for the benefit of the people.



Revelling the unprecedented developments the people are enjoying, Dr. Nene Tei-Djahene Korabo IV, who stressed that central government alone could not develop the country but with the involvement of traditional leaders, said the developments in Jorpanya were achieved through his dedication and commitment despite the distractions from various quarters.



"We fought and forged ahead to transform the community into a more hospitable place. Today, Manya Jorpanya has seen so many developments, and for the past one year, developments such as Ecobank agency and Manya Research Center have been embarked [upon]," said the chief as the two facilities were inaugurated as part of the event.



The chief applauded the President, Nana Akufo Addo, for ensuring that some facilities, including roads, a police station, one district, one factory, one constituency, one ambulance, and the free senior high school education policy are being enjoyed in Jorpanya and the Shai Osudoku District.

The divisional chief, however, appealed to the government to fastback the construction of the Doryumu-Kordiabe road to facilitate easy transportation of goods and services in the surrounding communities and astroturf for the youth of Manya Jorpanya.



Guest of honour at the event, Nana Obokom Attah XII, Chief of Gomoa Desum and Amankrahene of Akyampim in the Central Region on his part also observed the unprecedented rate of development in the area over the past few years and called for continuous unity of the people.



"Unity should be paramount because, without unity, you can't help the chief, Nene Korabo, to achieve his vision," he told them.



Encouraging them not to relent in their support for the chief, the guest speaker said, "Don't relent in the unity with which you support Nene Agyemang, for I believe there is more to come. I plead with you that once we are family, we are related; if it touches one person, it touches us all."



Head of Asset Recovery at the Jubilee House, Mr. Robert Tetteyfio Adjase, who represented the MP for Assin-Central, Hon Kennedy Agyapong as a guest of honour, expressed regret at the apparent divisions among the Ga-Adangme community, which according to him, resulted in the underdevelopment of such communities.

He was also remorseful about the apparent lack of development in the area and called on Ga-Adangmes in high places to ensure that they avail opportunities to the youth.



Mr. Adjase also appealed to the elderly in the various Ga-Adangme communities to impart their knowledge to the youth.



The presidential staffer, however, commended Dr. Nene Tei-Djahene Korabo for striving to ensure development and unity amongst the people of Manya Jorpanya. "I'm happy we're here to see the tremendous development ongoing here initiated by the chief. There are factories springing up here to attest to the fact that Nene is doing well," he noted.



Nana Ayeko Blemayoe II, the Queen mother of Manya Jorpanya and leader of the Queen mothers of Shai, observed that despite the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it nevertheless minimized the rate of teenage pregnancy in the Shai Osudoku area as it prevented young girls from wandering about.



She, however used the occasion to appeal to parents and teenagers to lead responsible lives to stay safe.

Shai Osudoku Constituency women organizer of the ruling NPP, Florence Kwekie Aboah, also observed that COVID-19 had a toll on vulnerable women and their households as they remain the breadwinners of most homes.



She nevertheless urged them to mobilize and take advantage of the new opportunities ahead as there are several opportunities to ensure that they achieve the turnaround they deserve, adding that, the women's wing of the party continues to offer credible opportunities for self-development.



24th-anniversary installation of Dr. Nene Tei-Djahene Korabo IV



Dr. Nene Tei-Djahene Korabo IV was installed as overlord of Manya Jorpanya in 1998 in what was then a deserted community.



With nothing to build on, he took inspiration and motivation from the bible which encouraged him to take the bull by the horn and harmonize all material and financial resources to start development in the town as he decided to reside in the deserted community to enable him to achieve his mission and vision.

Though the past 24 years had not been rosy, the chief with the help of family heads, sub-chiefs, queen mothers, opinion leaders, and other well-meaning citizens, contributed immensely towards the massive facelift given to the community.



Over the years, the community led by its leaders discovered the vast natural resources available at Manya Jorpanya which have been invested in the development of the town with the many social amenities and infrastructure attesting to the role of traditional leadership in the community and national development.