Manya Krobo MP hints of commissioning two school blocks after presentation to Education Directorate

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Manya Krobo constituency of the Eastern Region, Okletey Terlabi has pledged to support the Education Directorate with a supply of various office equipment to help in the quality delivery of education in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality.

He has, also, hinted at plans to commission two ultra-modern school blocks at Ayimersu Kperti and Apla Abobeng which are completed to solve classroom challenges in the two schools.



The MP made these comments when he donated 10 sets of football jerseys and 10 pieces of football with an undisclosed sum of money to the Municipal Education Directorate.



According to Mr Terlabi, his donation comes upon request from the Education Directorate sometime ago and thought it important to act accordingly.



He insisted the gesture would help go a long way to boost sports activities among various schools within the municipality and also help unearth talents of students.

He called on the people to continue to support him in order to make the municipality a better one with the provision of basic amenities and policies that would help better the lives of constituents.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Education Director, Samuel Kwasi Tettey who received the items expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for his swift response and promised to allocate them evenly to benefit schools within the municipality.



He added that it would also help most students who have talents to discover them and not always depend on academic work, even though they may not be smart in class.



The MP was accompanied by the NDC Constituency Chairman, David Walter Hormenu and other few dignitaries.