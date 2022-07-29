Marburg virus: Ghana confirms another positive case

Ghana's 3 cases are a father, a mother and their child

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed another case of the deadly Marburg virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to three.

In a statement signed by the Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, all three cases are related cases of a father, a mother and their son.



According to the Director General, some 116 out of 118 contacts identified in the cases, including health workers, have so far completed mandatory 21-day isolation.



“A new set of 81 contacts for Case 2 and Case 3 are currently under follow-up. Efforts are ongoing to identify additional contacts if any,” the statement said.



