Marburg virus: Ghana confirms another positive case

Marburg Virus New Ghana's 3 cases are a father, a mother and their child

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed another case of the deadly Marburg virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to three.

In a statement signed by the Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, all three cases are related cases of a father, a mother and their son.

According to the Director General, some 116 out of 118 contacts identified in the cases, including health workers, have so far completed mandatory 21-day isolation.

“A new set of 81 contacts for Case 2 and Case 3 are currently under follow-up. Efforts are ongoing to identify additional contacts if any,” the statement said.

