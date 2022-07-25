Marburg virus: One more death recorded, 40 under quarantine

The GHS has therefore urged the general public to volunteer information to enable it curb the virus

One more person has died of a suspected case of the Marburg virus in the Savannah Region.

This follows the death of 2 other persons from the virus in June.



Forty persons have also been quarantined following the fatality.



The deceased, who passed away on Thursday, July 21 2022, was a relative of one of the two persons who lost their lives to the virus in June.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the deceased presented symptoms of the Marburg virus after the incubation period.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, revealed that 40 contacts were identified and are being monitored.



He said: “Unfortunately, one close contact reported symptoms after the maximum 21-day incubation period and died on July 21. These are very close relatives, so we have taken samples, and we are following up on them.



“Their initial test came out positive because of their close contact, and we have identified additional 40 contacts where the incident occurred, so we are still monitoring.”



The GHS has therefore urged the general public to volunteer information to enable it to curb the virus.