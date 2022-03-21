March 21, 1952: The day Kwame Nkrumah became first Prime Minister of Gold Coast

Ghana's First Prime Minister, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Exactly 70 years ago, Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, became the first prime minister of the then Gold Coast.

Before he became prime minister, Dr Nkrumah, was the Leader of the Government Business of the new Legislative Assembly.



The assembly met on February 20, 1951, because his party, the Convention People’s Party (CPP), won the 1951 elections and he was asked to form a government by the Governor, Sir Charles Arden-Clarke.



In March 1952, the constitution of the Gold Coast was amended to provide for a Prime Minister who would be elected by the Legislative Council.



Dr Nkrumah became prime minister after winning the election by 45 votes to 31 with 8 abstentions, offsetting the challenge of candidates from the Gold Coast Colony, Ashanti Colony, Trans-Volta Togoland and the Northern Territories.



Nkrumah requested for independence within the Commonwealth. He went to Parliament to lay before it his Motion of Destiny.



At the time, his challenges included holding together the fractious and incongruous 4 territories which were juxtaposed in proximity and propinquity, namely the Gold Coast Colony, Ashanti Colony, Trans-Volta Togoland and the Northern Territories.



It would be five more years before full independence was realized, and the Gold Coast became the self-governed nation of Ghana.



At 12 noon on 6 March 1957, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared Ghana independent.