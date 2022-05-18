March arears have been paid in full – NSS

Gifty Oware-Aboagye, Deputy Director of the National Service Secretariat

Deputy Director of the National Service Secretariat, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, says National Service Personnel have received payment for their March allowances.

Scores of National Service personnel took to social media in March to lament the unpaid allowances, saying the situation has made life difficult for them.



After paying for the month of January, 2022, the monthly allowances for March and April are yet to be released.



Service personnel called for a demonstration over their unpaid allowances.



Students have reportedly received their March allowances on May 16, 2022, as stated by the National Service Secretariat. “As at yesterday, we had paid students their March allowances and I am told by the accounts department we are yet to pay their allowances for April. The April allowances will also be paid by close of next week.”

Gifty Oware-Aboagye reiterated that every student who had submitted their monthly duty forms have been paid in full in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



Explaining the processes involved in the disbursement of national service allowances, Gifty Oware-Aboagye disclosed service personnel are expected to submit a monthly duty form by the 16th day of every month. She highlighted that anyone who refuses to submit the form within the stated timeframe will not be paid, this she noted is among many reasons some personnel have not received their allowances.



She advised graduates who attempt to game the system to desist from the act as their attempts will end unsuccessfully. “Some people may not even undertake the service but print the duty form, forge signatures and attempt to cash out. But they should know we have a system which will identify the signature as fake and your form will not be processed.”