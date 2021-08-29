Marine Police storm Upper East to help deal with effects of Bagre Dam spillage

Floods caused by the Bagre Dam spillage

The Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrived in the Upper East region to assist the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) deal with the effect of floods due to the Bagre and Kompienga dams spillage.

The public relations officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, ASP Fianko Okyere told TV3’s Upper East regional correspondent Tanko Mohammed Rabiu that the police service has taken measures to help in any disaster situation



He said some roads will be diverted to pave way for easy vehicular movement during the floods.



“The Upper East Regional Police Command takes notice of the annual spillage of the Bagre and Kompienga dams in Burkina Faso and its effects on the Upper East region.

“Since we got the information that both dams are likely to be opened on the 27th of August, that was last Friday, measures have been put in place to ensure we deal with the possible security threats that may arise as we are mandated to do.



“In view of this the Upper East Regional Police command has put some concrete measures in place and with the support of Police administration, we have received the Marine Police Unit in the region who are currently on standby at the regional police headquarters in Bolgatanga,” he said.



The marine police are already positioned at the various flood spots and areas likely to be affected by the spillage.