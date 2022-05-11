0
Maritime Authority sets up committee to probe Elmina vessel accident

Sinked Retrieved remains of some victims of the vessel, Comforter 2 that sunk on Friday, 6 May 2022

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A committee has been set up by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) to conduct a marine casualty investigation into a recent vessel accident that occurred at Elmina in the Central Region.

The Committee will conduct a marine casualty investigation by “analysing evidence available, and determine the causal factors, draw conclusions relevant to the causal factors and make safety recommendations.”

The Authority as part of efforts to preserve lives is also engaging vessel operators to encourage them to abide by the rules of their trade.

The vessel, Comforter 2, sunk on Friday, 6 May 2022.

Meanwhile, the body of a Chinese, who was part of some 10 persons who went missing after their fishing vessel sunk offshore in Elmina has been retrieved.

The body has been identified as that of the captain of the vessel.

Fourteen persons have been found so far while 10 are still missing.

The 10 missing persons include three Chinese and the observer from the Fisheries Commission.

Source: classfmonline.com
