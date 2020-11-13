Market women describe former President Rawlings as a Great Leader

Late Jerry John Rawlings

Market women in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital have expressed shock following the news of the passing of Former President Jerry John Rawlings who they described as a ‘great leader’.

Flt. Lt. Rawlings passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Reacting to the death of the former president through the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Laardi Awuni, a market woman in the Bolgatanga market expressed shock at his passing on, saying he led an exemplary life worthy of emulation.



Madam Awuni bemoaned the death of the Former President saying he was a great and selfless leader who placed the interest of citizens at the forefront during his regime.



Madam Awuni said the Former President established good relationship with international bodies which earned Ghanaians several international support.



She said during his regime, the Ex-President placed priority on vocational/ technical skills training at the basic school level to ensure that the youth acquired skills in order to earn a living even after completing basic school.



Madam Charity Ayamga, a Psychiatric nurse said the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was dedicated in the fight against corruption.

She said President Rawlings during his tenure curbed smuggling of goods to different countries which was a canker among others in those times.



“Ghana has lost a great leader so I will entreat incumbent leaders to emulate his leadership skills”, she said.



Hajia Adisa Sulemana, a retired educationist said the Ex. President placed priority on the economy, Education and Health sectors that were critical to the transformation of the economy.



She said the Former President was a revolutionist and committed to democracy.



The Retired Educationist attributed the good leadership of former President Rawlings to his ability to relate and seek counsel from the aged and opinion leaders in society and described him as a “charismatic and truthful leader” and urged Ghanaians to draw life lessons from his great personality.