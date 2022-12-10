Marketing officer granted bail for over GH¢100,000 theft

File photo

Source: GNA

A 27-year-old driver, who allegedly stole GH¢107,798.31 cash belonging to Duraplast Company, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Allotey Annan, charged with nine counts of stealing, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.00 with two sureties; both of whom must be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2000.00 a month.



The prosecution was asked to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustus Yirenkyi, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Ofori Antwi, was the head of the Sales Department at Duraplast Company at the Industrial Area, Accra, while the accused person was a marketing officer and driver, resident at Amasaman.



He said on May 5, 2022, the company’s accounts system detected some financial irregularities regarding unaccounted payments made by customers.



It came to light that one of the customers, Richard Ntim of Geon Great Enterprise, had paid GH¢5,543.00 into the system but the money was not accounted for.

The system further detected that Adjetey of King Payooyo Enterprise had also made payment to the sum of GH¢12,730.00 and same was not accounted for.



The prosecution said the accused person was queried and he admitted having appropriated those amounts.



Further probe also established that the accused person falsely used the names of some customers to obtain a variety of poly tanks amounting to GHC89,525,31 and sold them without accounting for the proceeds.



Investigations concluded that the total amount stolen by the accused was GH¢107,798.31 and a report was made to the police, who arrested him to assist in the investigation, the prosecution said.



It was revealed during investigations that none of the companies made a request for the acquisition of the product the accused person obtained in their name.



GH¢13,500 had been retrieved and retained for evidential purposes.