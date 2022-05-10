Marriage to a white person is like spending time in jail - Spain-based Ghanaian

Spain-based Ghanaian, Kwadwo Asuako

Source: SVTV Africa

A Spain-based Ghanaian Kwadwo Asuako has been married to a Spanish lady for about ten years, and he describes marriage with a white woman as ’time in jail.’

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Kwadwo explained that interracial marriages are often in a ratio of 60:40. Moreover, Kwadwo also likened life in another country to serving jail time even if the foreigner has a residence permit.



“Marriage with a white is good. It is like being in jail, and we are all serving time. So you have to be straight and smart about it. Jail means that the black doesn’t have control. It’s a 60-40 thing,” he said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Mr. Asuako also added that the duties and responsibilities of marrying a white woman differ from a black marriage.



“My wife does not cook for me. I cook myself, and she can’t cook our local foods. Once in a while, she cooks their food, and I eat some. Generally, life with a white lady is good, and there are many advantages,” Kwadwo added.

As an English teacher in Spain, Mr. Asuako mentioned that there aren't any racist attacks or actions in Spain. According to him, Spanish people are very open-minded and hospitable.



