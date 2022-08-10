Married women heap praises on MCE for closing brothel

The structures are believed to house prostitutes and criminals

Some married women in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region have praised their assembly for closing down several structures believed to be brothels used for prostitution and criminal activities in the area.

This comes barely 24 hours after a task force destroyed the structure where items including herbal concoctions sealed in containers, condoms, amulets, and many others were reportedly found at the scene. In an interview, a woman said, "you have done so well; our men don't sleep at home, they don't give us chop money, they stay in the brothel the whole night and return home in the morning."



Another woman said, "he left me because of these prostitutes; now that they have gone, he has returned to me; I am happy.



"The men don't sleep home, their presence caused a lot of divorces, and we plead that they are chased out of this place," another married woman said in an interview with UTV.



MCE for the area, Lord Nana Tandoh, who led the team for the raid, revealed that the said structures are believed to have been housing some foreigners, mainly from Nigeria.



He, however, explained that the culprits appeared to have escaped before the task force arrived in those places.

"Most of them are Nigerians. Unfortunately, when we got to the place, they had run out, so we could not arrest anyone. We destroyed some of the structures and have given about six landlords two weeks ultimatum to ensure their properties are not used for such illegal activities again; else we will destroy all of them," he noted.



Mr. Tandoh also expressed concerns about the activities of the suspects, which according to him, pose a serious security threat in the area.



"We have reports that teenagers who go into mining come back to patronize these prostitutes. They harbor criminals who attack unsuspecting individuals, and the sad aspect is that they operate in the middle of the town with impunity, which is causing a lot of nuisance," he said.



