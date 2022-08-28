Martin Amidu betrayed me and took the OSP job – Joshua Akamba

Martin Amidu

The National Organiser of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba says former Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu betrayed him when he accepted to be Ghana’s first Special Persecutor from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC leader said he was in talks to go to court, with Mr. Amidu as his lawyer when the law for the OSP was passed, because for him the office was not independent enough.



But he was shocked when Amidu surprisingly jilted him midway and went for the OSP job.



‘‘When the law of the OSP was passed I wanted to go to court, my lawyer was Hamidu, because I was against that law and the manner in which it was passed, I wanted a special prosecutor who was independent and truly independent from the structures’’ he reiterated.

‘‘I wanted a referendum in appointing the OSP by that means no one has the authority to touch him or control him’’



‘I wanted that law to be done properly and my uncle Martin Amidu told me to wait and go to the publishing commission when the law is out to purchase a copy and study it well, so we can persecute that agenda well’’



‘‘So while I was waiting and on my way to Fumbisi (North), then I heard he had gone to meet President Nana Addo and accepted the OSP job, I was shocked, so I called him and asked him uncle why did you do that? His response to me was you don’t throw the bad bathing water with the baby and that he is going to become the first special prosecutor’’