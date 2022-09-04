Martin Amidu cracks ribs as he sings birthday song for Hassan Ayariga

Martin Amidu and Founder of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga

Celebratory messages have been pouring out on the Founder of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga as he turns 50 years old today.

One of the people who has gone viral for celebrating Hassan Ayariga is the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu cracked ribs as he sang a happy birthday song while he cheered the celebrant up at his residence.



Hassan Ayariga is a Ghanaian accountant, entrepreneur and politician.



He is the founder of the All People's Congress and was the candidate of the People's National Convention for the December 2012 presidential election.

Watch the video below shared by Citizen Ayeebo







NYA/DA