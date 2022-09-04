14
Menu
News

Martin Amidu cracks ribs as he sings birthday song for Hassan Ayariga

Amidu Hassan 50 Martin Amidu and Founder of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebratory messages have been pouring out on the Founder of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga as he turns 50 years old today.

One of the people who has gone viral for celebrating Hassan Ayariga is the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu cracked ribs as he sang a happy birthday song while he cheered the celebrant up at his residence.

Hassan Ayariga is a Ghanaian accountant, entrepreneur and politician.

He is the founder of the All People's Congress and was the candidate of the People's National Convention for the December 2012 presidential election.

Watch the video below shared by Citizen Ayeebo



NYA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE