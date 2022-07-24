Martin Kpebu’s ‘criminal syndicate’ comments sparks wild social media fire

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Martin Kpebu Akufo-Addo, describes Akufo-Addo as 'criminal syndicate' member

Your comment is unprofessional, shameful, Oppong-Nkrumah slams Martin Kpebu



Some Ghanaians endorse Akufo-Addo criminal syndicate tag



Some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to react to Martin Kpebu’s description of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a ‘criminal syndicate’ member for spearheading criminal and corrupt activities.



Speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile program on Saturday, July 23, 2022 without mincing words, the lawyer Martin Kpebu described Akufo-Addo as part of the criminal syndicate, insisting that he has failed to fight corruption under his watch.



“Akufo-Addo is part of the criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House. The president is definitely part. This corruption cannot happen without his involvement.”



“…You follow Manasseh’s story, it lands on the president’s desk. Other stories land on their desks. The president; we have to say with all our energy, is part of that criminal syndicate and that we will not take this from you, you have to just step down,” he added.

Few hours after his comment, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah took to Twitter to describe his utterance as shameful and unprofessional.



Despite the above, some Ghanaians have justified why the description can be justified citing some happenings under the Akufo-Addo that suit the description.



Professor Kweku Bentil in his tweet said “Eugene Arhin is still working at the presidency after acquiring so much wealth within a short while working for Akufo-Addo deputy director of communications at the presidency…#CriminalSyndicate”.



“A President who has supervised and still maintain the health Minister even after being exposed of duping Ghanaians in the Sputnik V vaccine contract cannot be best described than a #CriminalSyndicate,” Nii Stallion stated.



“Ghanaians voted for Akufo-Addo hoping that your man will go to the Jubilee house and serve them by implementing policies that would inure to their benefit but man had a different agenda, that was to form a #CriminalSyndicate at the jubilee house and steal so much from the state” Mr. Opare tweeted.



#CriminalSyndicate Over Ghs47.9bn Of Taxpayers Money Had Been Mismanaged n Looted By Npp Officials In 4yrs, but becus Nana Addo Is Involved In Dis Corruption, His Officials Involved In Dis Scandal Are Still At Post,Walking Free n Enjoying Their Loot#CriminalSyndicate,” Big Daddy Cee added.

Below are some of the tweets:





Those who package Akufo Addo Bawumia to us as human right activist lawyer, a Democrat and incorruptible are the real crime!



Akufo Addo is indeed a CRIMINAL SYNDICATE! Pass it on..@NAkufoAddo #CriminalSyndicate pic.twitter.com/1FHDOzeeaR — Peter Doe Jnr ????✨ (@PeterDoeJnr1) July 23, 2022

#CriminalSyndicate



Over Ghs47.9bn Of Taxpayers Money Had Been Mismanaged n Looted By Npp Officials In 4yrs,But Becus Nana Addo Is Involved In Dis Corruption,His Officials Involved In Dis Scandal Are Still At Post,Walking Free n Enjoying Their Loot#CriminalSyndicate pic.twitter.com/9lZvdx7Zcp — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) July 23, 2022

Akuffo Addo superintended over the payment of “Ghc 153,123,361” as payment for fumigation and disinfection of markets in order to curb be spread of Covid… what makes him him not the chairp for the #CriminalSyndicate at the presidency? — MrOpare (@mista_opare) July 23, 2022

KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH, can you kindly tell me how the mother serpent of corruption isn’t part of the #CriminalSyndicate at the Jubilee house???? — MrOpare (@mista_opare) July 23, 2022

Akuffo Addo superintended over the payment of “Ghc 153,123,361” as payment for fumigation and disinfection of markets in order to curb be spread of Covid… what makes him him not the chairp for the #CriminalSyndicate at the presidency? — MrOpare (@mista_opare) July 23, 2022

Look I'm very angry right now. How can you all here agree that our innocent-looking showboy nana Akufo Addo is a leader of a #CriminalSyndicate. Stop that joke abeg. #Biggie ##mahama pic.twitter.com/TgtnQeS8Gk — Jerome Brunner (@jaystargh) July 24, 2022

So Jobless,Suffering,Poor,Hungry n Stressing Ghanaians Are Still Sitting Down Quiet n Watching Dis Criminal Family Cartel To Be Lying n Looting Our Taxpayers Money?Ghanaians Need To Rise Up n Chase Dis Criminals Out Before It's Too Late#CriminalSyndicate#CriminalSyndicate pic.twitter.com/95y8u0FPwZ — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) July 24, 2022

Akufo Addo Ur Corrupt Presidency Need Cleansing n U Must Be Bold n Sack Some Of Ur Huge Ministers n Staffers



He n His Huge Useless Officials Has Mismanaged n Loot Over $80bn In Only 5.5yrs;Collapsed Gh???????? n Now Gh???????? Is In Deep Debt Crisis#CriminalSyndicate#CriminalSyndicate pic.twitter.com/hnlgxb9NVK — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) July 24, 2022

Whiles Prof Mills was disgusted about corruption Nana Addo has become a mother serpent and a #CriminalSyndicate to corruption. #JEAMMemorialHeritage pic.twitter.com/lhxnaVPujd — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) July 24, 2022