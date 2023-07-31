Marvic Global Foundation and Cindy Mezziah Ministry support female inmates of Nsawam Prison

The donation forms part of their desire to provide help to the less privileged

The unfortunate plight of female inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, particularly during the period of menstruation has been lessened following a generous donation by the Marvic Global Foundation and Cindy Mezziah Ministry.

The two charity institutions combined resources on Saturday, July 29, 2023, to donate to the inmates of the prison which is a testament to their commitment to the improvement of the welfare of the prisoners.



The items donated include 50 bags of sachet water, 18 boxes of sanitary pads, and 70 packs of soft drinks, amongst others.



The items which are to help alleviate the burdens of the female prisoners are estimated to cost GHC15,000.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the gesture, Martin Amo-Ayesu of the Marvic Global Foundation disclosed that the gesture is a feature of a holistic plan by the foundation to support prisoners across the country.



He revealed that part of the lofty and life-changing projects the foundation has for the prisoners is skills-provision training programs that equip the prisoners with skills and knowledge in the production of various things.

He said that the choice of Nsawam Prison was influenced by the foundation’s knowledge of the unfortunate situation at the facility and its location as a Nsawam-based organization.



He noted that the donation will not be a one-off event as the foundation is crafting plans for the reintegration of ex-convicts into society.







Sheila Samilor of Cyndi Messiah Ministries opined that her outfit decided to embark on the project due to knowledge of the dire situation of female prisoners, particularly during ‘that time of the month’.



While iterating the commitment and continuous support of Cindy Messiah for the prisoners, Sheila Samilor implored benevolent Ghanaians to come to the aid of the prisoners.

She expressed that the government and organizations must prioritize the welfare and interest of Ghanaians.







