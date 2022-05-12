2
Marwako Restaurant pays hospital bills of food poisoning victims

Marwako1212121 A Marwako restaurant branch

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We have visited food poisoning victims, Marwako PRO

Marwako takes responsibility for food poisoning of customers

Marwarko restaurant shut down after allegations of food poisoning

The management of Marwako Fast Food Limited has said that it has paid the medical bills of some consumers who got infected with food poisoning after eating at one of its breaches.

The public relations officer of the restaurant, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said the company accepts responsibility for the incident which started on Saturday and Sunday, myjoyonline.com reports.

He added that the company has gotten in touch with the victims and has apologised to them.

“We visited some of our customers at the hospital and those who were discharged, we visited them at home. We assisted some of them with their hospital bills."

“The main thing started on Saturday and Sunday evening. We have accepted everything, and we have apologised to the victims,” he said.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwako Restaurant, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claimed to have eaten there.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Authority said that together with other authorities, it has commenced investigations into the alleged food poisoning which has hospitalised the affected patronisers.

The popular Ghanaian food chain, Marwarko Restaurant, has come under scrutiny following accusations by several Twitter users narrating their ordeal after consuming food from the eatery.

The tweets which went viral have sparked some condemnation over the act with the latest development resulting in the Food and Drugs Authority swiftly moving to shut down the restaurant.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



