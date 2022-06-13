Marwako destroys food items for investigations, process hampered - FDA

A branch of Marwako Fast Food Limited

Abelemkpe, La, East Legon branches of Marwako remain closed – FDA

Food samples from Marwako were highly contaminated – FDA



FDA sanctions Markwo restaurant



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has stated that its investigation into the Marwako restaurant food poisoning incident has been hampered because of the destruction of some of the food items by the restaurant.



The FDA, however, indicated that the destruction of the food items only stopped it from determining the root cause of the food poisoning but it was able to determine from the samples it took from the victims that the food they ate was highly contaminated.



In a statement, the authority said that the branches of Marwako that were shut down remain closed, adding that it has also sanctioned the restaurant.

“The process to establish the root cause of the contamination has been unfortunately hampered by the unapproved and unilateral decision of the management of Marwako to destroy some of the food items whilst the investigation was in progress.



“Analyses of samples of food, some juice drinks, and swaps taken from the environment at the East Legon branch of Mawarko Fast Food Limited indicate that there was heavy microbial load (pathogens) which may be linked to the food borne disease reported. Samples collected from the Abelenkpe and La branches were also found to be heavily contaminated.



“We wish to assure the public that we will continue to closely monitor all activities at Marwako Fast Foods Limited to ensure compliance to the FDA's directives and applicable regulatory requirements. Catering services at the facilities remain suspended,” portions of the statement released by the FDA read.



The FDA closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwarko Restaurant on Thursday, May 12, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claim to have eaten there.



On May 13, 2022, the authority indicated that it had also closed down the Abelemkpe branch, which was closed in collaboration with the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, and the La branch as part of the ongoing investigations on the suspected food poisoning incidence.