Marwako food poisoning: Affected customers demand investigation, compensation

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Marwako, a fast food chain operator in Ghana was the topic of social media.

Several reports had emerged on Twitter to the effect that customers who patronized the East Legon branch of the popular restaurant had either been hospitalized or were on medication for suspected food poisoning.



The reports showed a number of people sharing their experience of multiple symptoms including nausea, vomiting, general weakness and severe running stomach.



Two of the victims from the suspected food poisoning shared their experience on GhanaWeb TV’s #SayItLoud.



For Ebo, his trip to the East Legon branch of Marwako on Saturday, May 7, 2022 was his first and one he wishes never happened.



His father Ebo Senior shared with host of #SayItLoud, George Ayisi how his son was admitted at two different hospitals within a day.



Several affected victims have, through social media, also shared reports of their ordeal including those who have also endured multiple hospital admissions in the process.

Another guest, Frank said he was lucky to have suffered relatively mild effects from the incident.



He however revealed that some of his colleagues, including a bride and a groom whose wedding are scheduled for the end of this month are in a bad shape as a result.



With the Food and Authority already announcing its interest in the matter, the victims say they are hopeful of a proper investigation into the alleged food poisoning which some claim has been confirmed by doctors.



They are also demanding that management of Marwako finds a proper means of compensation to satisfy their losses and trauma.



Watch the #SayItLoud below:



