Marwako’s branches in East Legon, La didn’t have hygiene permits – FDA

A Marwako Restaurant

Hygiene permits of East Legon branch of Marwako had expired before food poisoning occurred - FDA

Marwako restaurant branch in La didn’t have hygiene permit - FDA



Marwako takes responsibility for food poisoning of customers



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said that two of the three branches of Marwako Restaurant which were closed down due to an ongoing investigation on a suspected food poisoning incident, did not have hygiene permits to operate.



According to the Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs of the FDA, Joseph Bennie, the East Legon and La branches of Marwako Restaurant did not have the hygiene permits but the Abelemkpe branch had the permit to operate, myjoyonline.com reports.



“The La branch did not have a food hygiene permit to operate. They put in an application in the last two weeks, and we received the application as far back as last week.



“The East Legon branch had a permit…but unfortunately for them, it had expired at the time of the incident. Therefore, I need to confirm the Abelemkpe branch had the permit, but the La branch did not have a food hygiene permit,” Bennie is quoted to have said.

The FDA closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwarko Restaurant on Thursday, May 12, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claim to have eaten there.



On May 13, 2022, the authority indicated that it had also closed down the Abelemkpe branch, which was closed in collaboration with the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, and the La branch as part of the ongoing investigations on the suspected food poisoning incidence.



Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the restaurant, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has said that the company accepts responsibility for the incident which started on Saturday and Sunday, adding that it has visited some of the victims and paid their medical bills.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







