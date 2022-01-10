Marymount International School holds graduation ceremony

The graduation was for 21 pioneers of the school's JHS department

Source: GNA

The Junior High School (JHS) pioneers of the Marymount International School, located at Tema Community 25, have graduated with a call on them to cherish hard work and be achievers in the future.

The graduating ceremony was to acknowledge the 21 pioneers who have completed JHS and also usher 50 kindergarten pupils to various stages of their academic journey.



Mrs Diana Pearl Noye, Director of Marymount International School, congratulated the basic school graduates and charged them to continue their academic journey with hard work as it pays.



Mrs Noye said, “hard work pays, urge on, sacrifice, read more, and learn, you will reap the rewards of hard work, and it is successes.”



She reminded the children that every adult including their parents and teachers were once like them, adding that, with hard work, they were able to reach their current positions, and so would they, if they put in more effort.

She urged the JHS leavers to remember the good things that the school and their parents had imparted into them while journeying on to Senior High Schools, stressing that they must remember that they always have a chance to rise again when they fall on the way.



Mrs Emilia Norley Sakyi, Deputy Director of Education in charge of Private School in the Ningo-Prampram District, who chaired the ceremony said discipline was essential in life as it helped children to see the good from the bad.



Mrs Sakyi said, “when we discipline our children, we help them to know the truth and be able to tell the difference between good and bad, children must understand that discipline is necessary”.



She appealed to parents, teachers, and caretakers to teach children good values as it was also important in shaping the future of the children and helping them to think as they grow into adulthood.