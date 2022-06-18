Mason jailed 3 years for stealing tool box

File photo

Source: GNA

A 26-year-old mason, Richard Oppong, has been handed a three-year jail term by a Dormaa Ahenkro Circuit Court for stealing a tool box, water pump machine and a car battery.

Oppong pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea on two counts of stealing.



Presenting the facts of the case, Inspector Emmanuel Asare, told the court presided over by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainants in the case are residents of Dormaa Ahenkro whiles the accused person is a mason residing at Ahantrase, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro.



He stated that on 14/06/22 at about 9am, the complainant Salifu Adam detected theft of his tools box which contains other tools like ply box spinner, 13 ring, HL, N ring spinner, 10 flat, star screw driver, alloy key and saw blade which he uses to repair motor bikes and tricycles.



The Prosecutor indicated that the complainant together with a witness in this case had arrested and brought the accused person to the Police station with a report that, Oppong boarded the witness Bajaj tricycle and on reaching a section of the road, he entered a nearby bush and brought out a tool box and a bag which are suspected to be stolen.

"The witness upon noticing this sent a message to the complainant who had informed him about his missing tool box. Later at the station another complainant, James Kofi Tawiah also reported theft of his water pump machine and car battery which happened in the same vicinity, " he added.



Inspector Asare said further that the suspect was later interrogated and had led Police to retrieve the complainant's items as well as other booties.



He said during investigations the accused person admitted the offence.