Mason’s fingers nearly chopped off in land guard attack at Mankessim

A 25-year-old mason, Michael Atuah, almost lost three fingers in an alleged machete attack by suspected land guards at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The victim was said to be doing some work at a construction site with some colleagues when the suspects stormed the place armed with a metal pole, machete, and a kitchen knife among others.



The suspects then attacked the victim, swinging the knife at his back and almost severing three left fingers as he tried to protect his head.



The suspects are alleged to have discarded the weapons before leaving the scene with GHC500.00 belonging to the victim.

According to an eyewitness, the victim’s fingers were only attached by soft tissue when they arrived on the scene.



He was rushed to the Mercy Women’s Hospital in Mankessim where he was treated.



Two of the suspects have been apprehended by the police while investigations have been launched into the case.