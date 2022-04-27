0
Menu
News

Mason, wife convicted for beating man’s girlfriend

Court File photo of a beam balance

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Couple lock woman up after molesting her

Unemployed woman accepts proposal of mason

Woman strikes rival with metal bar

The Asante-Bekwai circuit court in the Ashanti Region has convicted a man and his wife for assaulting the man’s girlfriend.

Oko Agyeman, a mason, and his wife Christiana Annan, a trader, were convicted on their own plea after they admitted to beating the complainant, Helena Opoku. Ghana News Agency reported.

The case was deferred by Mr. Mark Tair-ima Dilboro, the presiding officer to May 21, 2022.

The court was told by a Chief Police Inspector, Osborn Amartey that the complainant who doubled as a neighbor to the mason and his wife was unemployed.

He further told the court that the mason, Agyeman, proposed to Helena, the complainant, after making her believe he had divorced his wife. Both Agyemang and Helena were dating on the blindside of his wife, Christiana Annan.

The complainant travelled to her hometown as the relationship progressed. However, upon her return, she, realized that Agyeman was still married to his wife.

The complainant went to the mason’s house to apologise to his wife for accepting her husband’s proposal. The wife in return struck Helena with a metal bar.

Chief Inspector Amatey also told the court that the couple molested the complainant and locked her in a room till the next day after seizing her phone.

The complainant reported the case to the police with bruises all over her body and a cut on the right thumb and eventually had the couple arrested.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George