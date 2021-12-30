Masquerade carnival great tourism, economic spark for Western Region – Minister

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister has said the just-ended masquerade carnival popularly known as Ankos, electrified the region once again.

According to him, the Christmas Day event in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis was rapturous.



Mr. Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, who is also a Member of Parliament for the Takoradi Constituency in the Western Region, said the continuous organisation of the event will ignite economic activities in the region and also attract tourists.



He commended the participants for the great display of skill and art.



“Various masquerade groups used the occasion to itemize their social projects and interventions for their members and the communities”, he explained.

He maintained that the occasion also served as “an instrument” to “reunite us, as our brethren from the diaspora” also participated.



“We look forward to witnessing a much bigger festival next year as the dreadful pandemic subsides”.



