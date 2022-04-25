Mass disqualification hits Gushegu NPP constituency, Tampuli accused of manipulations

Some NPP regional contestants in Gushegu

Some angry supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP in the Gushegu Constituency have expressed their dissatisfaction about the manner in which about 10 persons were disqualified from constesting for various positions in the upcoming constituency elections, blaming the MP, Hassan Tampuli for engineering it.

Speaking exclusively to radio Tamale's Fuseini Safianu, the not-too-happy NPP supporters described the disqualification as "vindictive" and "witch-hunting" on the part of the Gushegu legislator, saying that it does not bring unity into the party in the constituency.



"We told some of them were campaigning against the then parliamentary candidate, who is our MP today. If this is anything to go by, why couldn't they establish a disciplinary committee to handle this issue before today," the highly incensed NPP supporters wondered.



"We want the whole world to know that our MP is the behind this. If it is not true, he should come out to tell everybody that he knows nothing about it. Can't he see he is hurting the NPP unity in Gushegu Constituency? He should stop this vindictiveness and witch-hunting before we lost the seat to NDC next elections," the youth warned.



Responding to the disqualification by one of the affected candidates who was vying for the treasurer position, Abdulai Bashiru, he wrote in a letter that it was never true he campaigned against the candidate, stating that he used his resources to ensure the former NPA boss won, which he actually did.

"Let me inform the committee that I personally constituted my monitoring team to monitor the 2020 registration of voters at various polling stations and the team members are available to testify to this. I also distributed drinks to the party agents I visited at the various polling stations," he disclosed.



"It can therefore not be true that I campaigned against the Parliamentary Candidate and now Member of Parliament Hon. Alhaji Alhassan Tampuli in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. I count on your usual cooperation and support," Abdulai Bashiru said.



Some of the affected persons are : Zakaria Hafizu (Youth organizer), Abukari Adamu (Women organizer), Mohammed Zibilila (1" Vice-chairman), Mohammed Mariam (Deputy secretary), Fuseini Musah (Nasara coordinator).



The rest are, Fusheini Yakubu (Chairman), Amadu Abu (Secretary), Bawa Yakubu Yamusah (Organizer) and Abdulai Bashiru (Treasure).