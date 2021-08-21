Massive development set to hit Ada and its environs

Dr. Daniel McKorley contributing to the course

Source: Nii Okaija, Contributor

Residents of Ada a municipality in the Greater Accra region are set to benefit extensively from the Songor Salt Project which is aimed at developing the area.

In February this year, the Chiefs and people of Ada agreed to entrust the management of the Songor Salt Project into the hands of Electrochem Ghana Limited an indigenous Ghanaian Company and a subsidiary of the Mc Dan Group of Companies.



The project which had been in the hands of government and other committees who are not natives of the region has now been handed over to a person who traces his linage to the Dangme clan.



The salt mine promises to create over 2000 direct jobs for Ghanaians particularly the youth in the catchment area.



The operations of the project will in addition earn the state an average of $15 million dollars in corporate taxes per annum and more than $150 million dollars in the next 10 years thereby reducing the imports of salts and chlor-alkali products which will significantly save the country’s foreign exchange.



The salt production will consequently lead to the payment of over $3 million as royalties annually to stakeholders of the salt project and will also place Ghana at a competitive edge at the global market level in the salt value chain at a total production value of 1,000,000 amount per annum.

The Executive Chairman of Mc Dan Group of Companies Dr. Daniel McKorley the sole Ghanaian investor of the Songor Salt Project under the auspices of the Ada Paramount Stool in collaboration with the 4 Okoh clans and government have engaged the management of the company to begin official operations of the salt project which has a total coverage area of concessions, of over 41,000 acres.



The divestiture of the Songor salt project was ratified by Parliament in the year 2020 which gives authority and the mandate to the company on the 7th of January 2021 to officially start operations.



Electrochem in this regard successfully turns the fortunes of the company around by recruiting and restructuring a new set of management and staff and alongside maintained the previous workforce.



Employment of the inhabitants will also materialize in boosting trade and market activities in the area which was previously not so.



On Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) the company have embarked on the rehabilitation on infrastructure projects in the respective communities and includes schools, hospitals, roads, the introduction of scholarship schemes for brilliant but needy children, support fund for the youth to acquire technical and vocational skills, promotion of cultural and heritage of the people of Ga-Adangbe among others.