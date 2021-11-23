Massive jubilations as 2021 BECE ends smoothly in Ashanti region

The candidates were happy to complete their junior high school education

The 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) ended smoothly across all centers in the Ashanti region with wild jubilation by candidates for completing Junior High School (JHS) education.

The examinations, which commenced on Monday, November 15, 2021, and ended on Friday, November 19, 2021, with a total of 111,432, made up of 55,829 males and 55, 603 females who wrote this year’s BECE in the region.



According to the reports, while some candidates sang praises and danced to the glory of God for the successful end of the examination, others hugged their colleagues while the rest shouted and poured talcum powder on one another, (a sign of victory), in the course of the celebrations.



Otec news’ reporters Ruth Catherine Takyi and Zuleiha Nuhu visited some centres within the Metropolis and reported that there were massive spontaneous jubilations at all the centers after their final paper which was IC.



While some of the students were excited and jubilating, some said though they were excited about completing Junior High School, they are planning on the next steps to take in their lives.



"Everything was well; at least we were able to write it. I am really excited, but we are still waiting for our results. I know I will pass”.



"I feel very great completing JHS. I think I am free now. I can do some small work to earn money to continue my education”.

"It was good, but I will find some job to do so that I can get some money so my mother will help me”, some of the students noted.



Mr. Atta Wiafe, one of the supervisors at the Kumasi Anglican SHS, in an interview with Otecnews, commended the supervisors, invigilators, teachers and candidates for their high sense of responsibility and professionalism, which ensured the successful conduct of the examination.



He advised the candidates to be ambassadors of good morals to their younger siblings as they wait for the results.



Mr. Atta Wiafe urged them to engage in productive ventures and use their time wisely as they prepared for Senior High School.



Total candidature



A total number of 571, 894 candidates are sitting for the exam from today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, at 2,158 centres nationwide.