Massive turn up as audition for 2021 Face of Legon begins

Some students at the audition of 2021 Face of Legon

Scores of young and beautiful undergraduate ladies of the University of Ghana showed up for the 2021 Face of Legon audition.

The audition slated for today, 19th June 2021 is ongoing at the SRC Union Building.



These young ladies appeared poised to showcase their intelligence and talent to the world.



Speaking to Univers Entertainment, some of these ladies shared their motivation for joining the Face of Legon pageant.



One of the young ladies said: “I came here to socialize, make friends, and be groomed because I need to learn some etiquette and also have fun.”



Another Face of Legon hopeful also mentions that “the trip to Dubai is catchy but I believe Face of Legon will be a platform to boost the confidence of ladies, gives you exposure, a great experience and also give you the platform to impact society in your own unique way, for these reasons I decided to give it a shot”.



For the many ladies who turned up for auditioning, the exposure and fun was a motivating factor.

However, some of these fantasies will be cut short after the judges select only 20 contestants to kick-start the journey to secure the Face of Legon crown.



Prince Addo, a member of the Organising Committee for 2021 Face of Legon explained that only 20 ladies will be selected after today’s audition.



These qualified contestants will be given tasks and engaged in various activities to cut the numbers to 15 contestants.



Then the final 15 contestants will proceed to the grand finale of 2021 Face of Legon.



