Masterless in economic mismanagement – Prof. Steve Hanke jabs BoG Governor

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, has criticized Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Ernest Addison, describing him as a "masterclass in monetary mismanagement."

Professor Hanke's comments came in the context of the #OccupyBoG protest organized by a minority of parliament members, who are demanding the resignation of the governor and his deputies in addition to the reversal of a controversial Bank of Ghana building project.



In a series of tweets, Professor Hanke expressed his support for the #OccupyBoG protest, which saw thousands of Ghanaians take to the streets of Accra to demand the resignation of Ernest Addison and his deputies.



His tweet read, "#OccupyBoG: Today, thousands of Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra to demand the resignation of Ernest Addison, Ghana's central bank governor. GOV. ADDISON = A MASTERCLASS IN MONETARY MISMANAGEMENT."



Ghana's economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, depreciating currency and general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, if which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to government account.



