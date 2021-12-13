Mate accused of stealing driver’s phone lashed in public at Appolonia

Commercial bus conductor accused of stealing mobile phone

Dozens look on as accused ‘mate’ is subjected to lashes



Nana Aba Anamoah draws police attention to extrajudicial punishment of bus conductor



A bus conductor accused of stealing a driver’s phone has been subjected to bouts of lashes as punishment.



A video of the incident which is reported to have occurred at Appolonia in Accra is going viral on social media.



In the said video sighted by GhanaWeb, the alleged phone thief is seen laid on a table and is held by his legs and hands by some men while his punishers unleashed dozens of strokes of the cane on his backside.