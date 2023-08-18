Maternal and malaria mortality rate has dropped significantly – GHS

The GHS says there has been a major reduction in maternal deaths

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has disclosed that there has been a major reduction in maternal and Malaria mortality rate from 20218 o 2022.

According to him, statistics show that the institutional maternal mortality rate has diminished from 875 deaths in 2018 to 809 in 2022 recording a difference of 66 in reduction.



He also stated that in the last five years, there has been a remarkable drop from 1.42 per hundred thousand to 0.45 per hundred thousand indicating an appreciable reduction in the mortality rate.



During a press conference organized by the Ministry of Information on August 17, 2023, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye highlighted the successes his outfit has chalked in terms of whittling the mortality rate in the health system in Ghana.



“Our institutional maternal mortality has dropped from 875 deaths in 2018 to about 809 in 2022. And this for mortality looks like a very significant relation but for the maternal mortality, that’s quite significant, especially when your deliveries have moved from about 9000 to increase over the years by about 13% and we still are able to maintain a significant reduction in deaths,” the Chronicle newspaper quoted him as having said.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye further disclosed that Malaria mortality has reduced significantly in the last five years from 1.42 per thousand to 0.45 per thousand which speaks well of the health system in Ghana.



“There has been a drop in Malaria deaths from 1.42 per hundred thousand to 0.45 per hundred thousand. We have improved our supply chain by making sure that it is visible to be able to see in real-time where supplies are, where we are short, and where we are overstocked. This has gone as far back from the national level to the CHIPs compounds and will basically see your supplies.

“We have been able to improve the E-Health system by ensuring that the E-Tracker, which gives us real data and detailed it not just the summary data and also electronic medical records through the Light with Health Information system, has also been introduced across the country,” he said according to the Chronicle newspaper.



Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:







You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:







BS/OGB