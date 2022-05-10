0
Maternity Unit of 37 Military Hospital closed down for a week to make way for fumigation

37 Military Hospital1 The Maternity Unit of the Hospital will be closed for fumigation for a week

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Activities at the Maternity Unit of 37 Hospital brought to a standstill, Report

Routine fumigation exercise to be undertaken at 37 Hospital

Measures have been put in place to manage entitled cases, Statement

All persons needing services of the Maternity Unit of the 37 Military Hospital between Wednesday May 11, 2022, and Wednesday, May 18, 2022, would have to look elsewhere or wait until the announced dates have been exhausted.

This is because the management of the Hospital has announced that it is undertaking a fumigation exercise at the Unit within the period, for which reason the section would be closed to the public.

“The 37 Military Hospital will close down its Maternity Unit for a routine fumigation exercise from Wednesday 11 May 2022 to Wednesday 18 May 2022.

“The closure has become necessary to enable the Hospital authorities to undertake a fumigation exercise as a remedy to any infestation of the Unit. It will however be opened to the general public on Thursday 19 May 2022,” a statement signed by Navy Captain Michael Addo Larbi, the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, said.

The statement further indicated that it has however made arrangements for entitled cases already at the hospital to be taken care of.

“It is worth mentioning that measures have been put in place to manage entitled cases during the period. Any inconvenience that the closure will cause is deeply regretted,” it added.

The Maternity Unit is among one of the country’s major referral points for cases related to maternity.

Here is the full statement:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
