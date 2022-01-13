Matrix Terminals will boost Ghana’s LPG security – Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi interacting with Matrix Energy Group

Source: Elikem Doe, Contributor

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi has lauded Nigeria’s Matrix Energy Group for constructing a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage depot in Tema.

The newly-built facility, which is known as Matrix Terminals, comprises two gas tanks with a total storage capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes.



The Terminal commenced operations in December 2021 and has been fully licensed as a Storage Depot by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



During a working visit to the depot, Mr. Hosi tipped the depot to make a positive impact on the Ghanaian petroleum downstream industry in 2022. According to Mr. Hosi, the depot will help boost Ghana’s LPG supply security nationwide.



Matrix Terminals hopes to contribute immensely to Ghana’s gas industry through a sustained supply of LPG to meet local demand.

Terminal Manager at the depot, Mr. Anthony Olorioke observed that “the main aim of this facility is to ensure a safe and efficient delivery of LPG across the country.”



Managing Director, Saeed Ahmed Lakho told Mr. Hosi that the company is confident enough about operating within the remits of the local gas industry and is looking forward to playing its part in improving service delivery in the industry.



Satisfied with the depot's state of the art equipment, Mr. Hosi congratulated them on the commencement of operations and wished them well.