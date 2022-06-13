2
Matron of Ofoase Senior High caught stealing Free SHS foodstuff

Matron of Ofoase Senior High Caught Stealing Free SHS Foodstuff

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: ghbase.com

The police have taken into custody a matron who worked at Ofoase Senior High Technical School (OSHTS), which is located in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

According to the report, the matron was caught stealing food that was intended for OSHTS and using it for her own personal use instead.

In an interview with Kingdom FM, the Principal Witness and former Assembly Member for Ofoase Electoral Area, Mr. Tweneboah Koduah, also known by his initials TK, stated that the suspect conspired with a taxi driver, brought the taxi cab onto the school grounds, and loaded the goods with the assistance of some shadow staff members working at the school.

Mr. TK continued by saying that he had been tipped off by a gang of young people and that he had subsequently located and detained the suspect.

“There was a tip-off that the lady had hired a cab to carry the supplies that were just granted by the government for the school. The foods were destined for the school.

