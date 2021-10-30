Maurice Ampaw reveals why lawyers quit practising after becoming MPs

Maurice Ampaw, Private Legal Practitioner

• There’s more money in politics than law, Maurice Ampaw

• You cannot direct Ghana Legal Council, Maurice Ampaw tells parliament



• Maurice Ampaw insists only court can determine outcome of GLC, law student case



Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has revealed that most lawyers quit going to court as soon as they become Members of Parliament(MP).



This, he says, is due to fact that there is more money in politics than practising law.



He adds that the only time you see MPs in court is when they are handling a political case.

Speaking on ‘Ade Akye Abia’ on Okay FM, he said some MPs return to the court when they are in opposition, adding that, they become rusty as they have been away for a long time.



Adding his voice to parliament passing a resolution for Ghana Legal Council(GLC) to admit 499 law students, he indicated that lawyers who become politicians are “always emotional” and do not have passion for law.



“How many times does Afenyo-Markin go to court and make commercial cases? Most of his cases are political cases... They make their money outskirt the legal profession. They become like we don’t care. Most of the MPs are there as soon as they become MPs they don’t come to court until they lose power. Sammy Gyamfi and Co are lawyers have you seen them in court before. Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and some others don’t come to court. Once they become MPs the monies they get from their work is more than what they get as lawyers. They don’t come so they are not passionate about the legal council because they have a political profession that gives them more money so they talk with emotions,” he stated.



He explains that parliamentarians do not know the law more than the members of the council and must give respect to the council.



“…If Afenyo-Markin knows the law, he should know he doesn’t know the law more than the Chief Justice. That issue is a matter the court of law should determine and not parliament. You (Parliament) cannot take the work of the judges, parliamentarians, you are not the court.”

He added that Afenyo-Markin’s comment of the GLC making law unattractive is disrespectful.



“…Afenyo-Markin didn’t give respect to members of the legal counsel (for saying GLC is making law unattractive). They are your seniors. We have members of the council who are learned luminaries and their duties are bigger than your (referring to Afenyo-Markin) duties. MP come and go, so when people who have achieved a certain level of education and experience are managing the legal education in the country… You just sit there and say you direct them as if they are some children.



“…listen to me, you can’t direct the General Legal Council, you can recommend, you can appeal to them. The matter you are giving directives to is in court, the GLC can ignore it. They can be citing them for contempt and they will know their levels. Don’t you know justices make law and they can’t be pushed around?” He added