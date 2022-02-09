Mawutor Agbavitor supports construction of NDC Ketu North constituency office

Mawutor Agbavitor in smock making the donation

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Aspiring Volta Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mawutor Agbavitor has made a cash donation to aid in the construction of the NDC Ketu North constituency office.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor donated a cash amount of Ghc4,500 to the NDC Ketu North constituency chairman on Saturday, February 5, 2022.



The money is meant purposely for the purchase of some 100 bags of cement to aid in the construction of the office.



The NDC Ketu North constituency chairman, Mr Bismack Derrick Agigbate and party executives expressed their profound gratitude to Mr Agbavitor and assured him of his support in his quest to become the next NDC Volta Regional chairman.

Mr Agbavitor is a politician and a businessman who is lacing his boots to contest the Volta regional Chairmanship position of the NDC.



In the last party elections, Mr Agbavitor came close to winning the position but had to concede and prepare for the next election which he is confident of winning the post this time round.



Mr Agbavitor has been a staunch supporter of the NDC and has always expressed his support to the party in so many generous ways.