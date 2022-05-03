1
May Allah continue to protect, bless us - Akufo-Addo's message to Muslims to mark Eid ul-Fitr

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a message to the Muslim community as they mark the celebration of this year’s Eid ul-Fitr.

In a poster message shared on his social media handles, the president prayed for the protection and blessings of Allah on all.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I send best wishes to all Muslims, on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

“May Allah be with us all, and may He continue to protect and bless us,” he said.

Eid ul-Fitr is an Islamic festival celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

