May Day Games: Police Service team succumbs defeat to Prisons’ Service team

File photo, Ghana Police Service

The Prisons’ Service team defeated the Police Service team 5-4 aggregate on penalty shootouts to take home the ultimate trophy at the maiden Tano North Constituency Security Games.

Though the 90 minutes of play was goalless, the two teams exhibited their football talents at the Duayaw-Nkwanta Roman Catholic School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, and a Member of State in charge of Works and Housing with support from the FOANA Consult organised the games to mark this year’s Workers Day celebration.



For their prize, the Prisons’ Service team took home GHC2,500 cash, two sets of jerseys and two footballs, quantities of non-alcoholic beverages, a trophy, and medals, while the Police team received GHC2,000 cash, two sets of jerseys, football, drinks, and medals.



The Gala matches also featured teams from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and a combination of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and National Ambulance Service (NAS) team with the former taking the third position.



Each of the teams received GHC1, 500 cash, and GHC1, 000 cash as well as two sets of jerseys, football, and quantities of assorted drinks respectively.

The security agencies also participated in indoor games, including ludo, oware, and draft as tug of peace and playing cards.



Addressing the closing session of the fun games, Dr. Prempeh underlined the importance of bringing the security services together and strengthening effective collaboration in maintaining peace and order in the constituency.



She said the games would be held annually to also help unearth and build on the sporting talents of the security personnel.



Dr. Prempeh commended the security agencies for the peaceful and professional manner they conducted themselves and expressed the hope that the existing friendly relationship between them would be deepened.