May his resurrection help the judiciary honour the difference between allegiance and citizenship – Kwaku Azar

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare (Kwaku Azar)

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare (Kwaku Azar), has prayed for an impartial justice delivery system in Ghana.



In an Easter message shared on Facebook on April 17, 2022, Kwaku Azar indicated that he hopes that the resurrection of Jesus Christ will lead to the country’s judiciary knowing the difference between allegiance and citizenship, probably referring to the pending Supreme Court ruling on whether Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, renounced his Canadian citizenship before contesting in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



“May his resurrection resurrect ‘Ghanafuo’s’ justice system to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill-will; and to at all times uphold the Constitution by honouring the distinction between allegiance and citizenship, and by being slow to issue injunctions, whether from the former or the current capital,” the post shared by Azar read.

He further stated that he hopes that no Ghanaian will be viewed as unfaithful when s/he tries to seek accountability or has different opinions about the happenings in the country.



“Above all, may his resurrection lead to the resurrection of an inclusive society where all enjoy equal rights and privileges, where no group of ‘Ghanafuo’ is suspected of being disloyal, where no laws are made proclaiming that bald suspicion, and where nobody is punished based on nothing more than the suspicion,” he added.



Prof Asare is an ardent contributor to legal issues happening in Ghana.



He recently stated that the Cape Coast High Court did not have the jurisdiction to bar Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, from holding himself as an MP (Member of Parliament). He also said that the Supreme Court was rushing into many political cases which at some point will lead to people not taking it seriously.



Read Prof Asare's Facebook post below: