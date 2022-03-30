11
Menu
News

May it be on record that NPP ignored hardships to pass E-Levy – Dr Duffuor

Duffour1231231 Former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament approves E-Levy

Minority boycotts E-Levy approval

Minority to challenge E-Levy approval in court

Former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party has added up to the tax burden of Ghanaians by approving the Electronic Transfers bill.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Parliament approved the Electronic Transfers Levy Bill, otherwise known as the E-Levy.

The new tax policy, which imposes a 1.5% levy on electronic transactions, was vehemently opposed by the National Democratic Congress' minority members in parliament.

In a Facebook post, Dr Kwabena Duffour, who is tipped to contest the flagbearership of the largest opposition party, described the E-Levy as being unpopular.

According to Dr Duffour, the governing NPP, notwithstanding public disaffection with the policy, proceeded to approve the E-Levy and has essentially added to the tax burden of citizens regardless of the current economic hardship in the country.

"The NPP has progressed in their passage of the unpopular e-levy bill. May it be on record that despite the hardship of the Ghanaian people and disaffection for the e-levy, the NPP ignored these concerns and added to our tax burden," Mr Duffour wrote.

TWI NEWS

The passing of the E-Levy on Tuesday was without controversy as the minority in parliament boycotted proceedings moments before the bill's second reading was concluded.

However, the majority went ahead to approve the bill by going through its second and third readings and consideration, albeit without the participation of the minority.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu has stated that President Akufo-Addo would soon assent to the bill to make it an effective law.

However, the minority in parliament has hinted at plans to challenge the approval of the E-Levy at the apex court of the land.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup
You had no excuse to allow approval of E-Levy – Ras Mubarak to Minority
Related Articles: