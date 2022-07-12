3
Menu
News

‘May our voices never quiver even in the face of injustice’ - Barker-Vormawor

Barker And Dampare Oliver Barker-Vormawor, IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barker-Vormawor detained for coup comments

Oliver insists bread given to police informant was poisoned

Police admits planting informant in Barker Vormawor’s cell during detention

#FixTheCountry Movement convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has urged Ghanaians to continue fighting for justice in the country.

Barker-Vormawor, said this while reacting to a report that said the police had confirmed placing an informant in his cell when he was arrested for his coup comments in February.

Mr. Vormawor insisted that the informant was sent to harm him.

According to him, the informant who was sent by the police almost cried when he was forced by the other inmates to eat the bread he was given in the cell.

“May Our Voices never quiver even in the face of injustice. They insist that the bread was not poisoned even though the guy nearly cried when the other inmates were forcing him to eat the bread,” parts of the tweet shared by Oliver read.

The Ghana Police Service has admitted planting a stranger in an Ashaiman cell when the #FixTheCountry convenor, was arrested and detained.

According to the Police, the decision to plant a “stranger” in the cell formed part of its standard protocol for extracting information from cell inmates.

The admission by the Police as reported by the Fourth Estate confirms an allegation by the activist that the police planted a stranger in his cell when he was detained following his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport on February 11, 2022.

Read Barker-Vormawor’s tweet below:



IB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Related Articles: