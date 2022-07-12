‘May our voices never quiver even in the face of injustice’ - Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, IGP George Akuffo Dampare

#FixTheCountry Movement convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has urged Ghanaians to continue fighting for justice in the country.



Barker-Vormawor, said this while reacting to a report that said the police had confirmed placing an informant in his cell when he was arrested for his coup comments in February.



Mr. Vormawor insisted that the informant was sent to harm him.

According to him, the informant who was sent by the police almost cried when he was forced by the other inmates to eat the bread he was given in the cell.



“May Our Voices never quiver even in the face of injustice. They insist that the bread was not poisoned even though the guy nearly cried when the other inmates were forcing him to eat the bread,” parts of the tweet shared by Oliver read.



The Ghana Police Service has admitted planting a stranger in an Ashaiman cell when the #FixTheCountry convenor, was arrested and detained.



According to the Police, the decision to plant a “stranger” in the cell formed part of its standard protocol for extracting information from cell inmates.



The admission by the Police as reported by the Fourth Estate confirms an allegation by the activist that the police planted a stranger in his cell when he was detained following his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport on February 11, 2022.

