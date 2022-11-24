May the Black Stars win and may Ghana sign off on a winning budget – Information minister

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged Ghanaians to support the 2023 budget presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, November 24.

In a tweet shared on the same day, Oppong Nkrumah described the 2023 budget as a winning budget.



He also wished that the senior men’s national team, the Black Star, will win their first much of the 2022 Qatar World cup against Portugal.



“Budget Day. May the Blackstars win and may Ghana sign off on a winning budget. #GhanaBlackStars,” parts of the minister’s tweet read.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the budget, announced a proposal to review the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) from its current rate of 1.5 per cent to 1.0 percent.



In addition to the reduction of the rate, Ofori-Atta also proposed the removal of limits on transfers that will attract the levy.

“Review the E-Levy Act and more specifically, reduce the headline rate from 1.5% to one percent (1%) of the transaction value as well as the removal of the daily threshold," he said.



He also announced that the government will freeze the hiring of public and civil servants for the 2023 financial year.



According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, this is part of expenditure-cut measures being adopted by government to address the current economic challenges.



"A hiring freeze for civil and public servants. No new government agencies shall be established in 2023," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



View the minister’s tweet plus the draft 2023 budget below:

