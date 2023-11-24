'May the economic turnaround be sustained' – Gabby reacts to queues at shopping malls

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has reacted to viral videos of Ghanaians queueing in front of shops for flash sales.

In a post shared on X, on Friday, November 24, 2023, Gabby asserted that the queues at the shops are an indication that Ghana’s economy was rebounding.



He added that it was his hope the economic rebound would continue in Ghana after the Christmas festivities.



"Sales rush today at Hisense in Accra. We hope that the turnaround in the economy will be sustained beyond the festive season," he wrote.



The post had visuals from some of the shops where Ghanaians have lined up to buy items.



Several people could be seen in the visuals waiting their turn to enter the shops for their shopping spree.

It is important to note that some shops in Ghana, including Hisense, are currently running promotions for the festive period.



View Gabby’s post plush visuals of Ghanaians queueing in front of shops below:





Sales rush today at Hisense in Accra. We hope that the turnaround in the economy will be sustained beyond the festive season. pic.twitter.com/IhZDlKptVO — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 24, 2023

BAI/NOQ

